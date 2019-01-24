Workshop speakers call for positive use of social media

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a training workshop on Digital Citizen Journalism asked youth and students to use social media for positive activities.

The training workshop, organised by Individualland (IL), concluded at a hotel on Wednesday. Youth and students from journalism and other departments attended the workshop.

Mashhud Ali, Saifullah and Azmat Kakar imparted the training to students on how to use social media as per journalistic ethics and code of conduct in order to make their online events valuable.

The speakers said that social media had become an important tool for citizens but the majority of the users of social media did not know how to use it.

They said journalism was shrinking and converting into social media and many upload videos, stories and other events without confirmation, research and investigation, which they said was important to make the people believe what they uploaded.

The participants were briefed about MOJO, or mobile journalism, which is basically used with portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, digital cameras or laptops for gathering, shooting, live broadcasting, editing or sharing the news.