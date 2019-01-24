Punjab govt decides not to celebrate Basant this year

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided not to celebrate Basant this year and directions were given by Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan to inform the Lahore High Court in this connection.

In a meeting on Wednesday chaired by Punjab senior minister, it was decided that the court would be apprised in detail of the facts and the apprehensions based on this decision. Aleem Khan directed that the preparations for the next year should be started right now in which registration of stuff sellers may be undertaken.

The senior minister indicated that if required new legislation can also be drafted for strict laws for holding of Basant. He pointed out that four to six months are required for proper preparation of Basant in the province and if the relevant institutions work properly such activities can be held for promotion of soft image of Pakistan and will also boost business activities.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Political Counselor William Medilton also called on Senior Minister Aleem Khan. In this meeting on Wednesday held at 90-Sharah-e-Quaid-i-Azam, senior minister apprised the UK political counselor about the development in different sectors of Punjab. He said the government has great commitment for promotion of health, education and infrastructure and practical steps were being taken on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Punjab government intends to enhance bilateral cooperation with the UK government. William Medilton told the minister that Britain was watching the process of change in Pakistan with keen interest. He said bilateral cooperation by the British government would continue in Punjab. He also offered more cooperation in different sectors and discussed a number of projects.