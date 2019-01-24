close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
January 24, 2019

Outdated syllabus

January 24, 2019

One of the flaws in our education system is the outdated curriculum in schools, colleges, and technical and vocational institutions. The Sindh textbook board hasn’t revised textbooks since long. Students are taught decades-old methods and most of them are clueless about modern inventions. Also, the syllabus for ninth and matric classes is not comprehensive. As a result, students find it difficult to understand the lessons taught in high school (Grade XI and XII).

The relevant boards that oversee the syllabus for technical and vocational institutions also need to update and upgrade the curriculum which should be more practical.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

