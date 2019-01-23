close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
Smurfs FC annex Leisure soccer title

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Smurfs FC beat Charcoal FC 4-1 to claim Women Leisure League Soccer title following final played in Sector E-11 in Islamabad.

The eight teams participating in the tournament include CLFC, CLFC Youth, Charcol FC, Summerf FC, Young Rising Star FC, Black Star FC, Comsats FC and Popo FC.

In a one-sided final Smurfs FC outplayed Charcoal FC 4-1 to claim the maiden title. The first ever cup featuring eight teams from Islamabad saw some of the best female players competing. Charcoal FC goalkeeper Momina Abid was judged the best goalkeeper of the event.

