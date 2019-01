Govt to develop 130,000 acres for Gwadar port city

ISLAMABAD: In consultation with all stakeholders, the government has decided to develop around 130,000 acres for establishment of modern port city of Gwadar.

The modern port city construction will require cost of around Rs1,000 billion for placing all required infrastructure which cannot be built without allowing private sector investment through Built-Operate and Transfer (BOT) model keeping in view existing resource scarcity of kitty for executing projects through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

One top official of the Planning Commission confirmed to The News after attending high level meeting on Monday that the Gwadar Smart City Plan would be presented before the steering committee within one month period. “We have moved towards evolving consensus on Gwadar smart city plan,” said the official.

However, former Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Nadeem Ul Haq criticised the approach of preparing Master Plan and said that it was an old model done during the era of Soviet Union but now specific areas plan of uplift developed in order to meet requirements of its inhabitants.

He said that the port city needed to be developed by bringing conceptual clarity at first in order to meet the demands of such initiative then its developed. He said that there was need to consult local people of Gwadar in order to give them sense of ownership.

According to an official statement issued by the Planning Ministry, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar chaired a meeting to review progress on the Gwadar City Master Plan project here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Maritimes Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi; Commander Southern Command, Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa; Balochistan Provincial Minister for Information, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi; Planning Secretary Zafar Hasan and other officials.

Gwadar Development Authority Director General Dr Sajjad Hussain and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project Director Hasan Daud briefed the participants regarding the Master Plan.

It was agreed to develop Gwadar as a modern smart port city, keeping in view the international standards being followed across the globe.

Minister for Planning, Development & Reform, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar instructed the authorities concerned to initiate process of preparing investors’ friendly regulations and models in order to attract maximum investment in the port city.