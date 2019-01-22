close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
January 22, 2019

Trader, son killed during Faisalabad robbery

National

January 22, 2019

FAISALABAD: A trader and his son were shot dead while another son sustained injuries on resistance during a robbery in the area of Factory Area police on Sunday night. Some bandits stormed into the house of trader Muhammad Hanif at New Khalidabad and looted Rs 150,000, gold ornaments and other valuable items. In the meantime, the family members offered resistance to them. It infuriated the dacoits and they opened fire on them. As a result, Hanif and his son Abdul Waheed were killed on the spot while another son Muhammad Saeed sustained injuries. He was shifted to a hospital while the robbers managed to escape from the scene along with the booty. The police took the bodies in custody and started investigation.

