Patterson receives late call to Aussie Test squad

SYDNEY: Kurtis Patterson, the New South Wales batsman, stands a chance to make his Test debut during the Sri Lanka series after becoming a late inclusion in the Australia squad, following back to back hundreds in the practice game against the visitors.

Patterson, a 25-year-old left-handed batsman who averages 41 in first-class cricket, came up with unbeaten knocks of 157 and 102 in the day-night three-day match against Sri Lanka while Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw and Will Pucovski - part of the 13-member squad announced earlier - failed to make any substantial contribution. Patterson’s maiden call-up comes close on the heels of Jhye Richardson’s inclusion in the Test squad as a replacement for an injured Josh Hazlewood, with Pucovski being the other uncapped player in the present 14-member squad. “The National Selection Panel has added Kurtis Patterson to the squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka,” National Selector Trevor Hohns said on Monday (January 21).

Australia squad: Tim Paine (capt & wk), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Will Pucovski, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle.