Two accused, lawyer’s clerk gunned down on court premises

PAKPATTAN: Unidentified people gunned down two accused and a lawyer’s clerk on the district court premises here on Monday.
M Ibraheem alias Ibri Malkana and his brother M Ifraheem alias Ifri Malkana, involved in dozens of murder, dacoity and rape cases, came to a court for hearing of their case. When they were entering a lawyer’s chamber, unidentified people opened fire on them. As a result, Ibrahim, Ifraheem and lawyer’s clerk M Yousaf were killed on the spot. Reportedly, both the killed accused were on bail. Faridnagar police have shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital for postmortem and started investigation.
