Tue Jan 22, 2019
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

Seven-day polio vaccination drive starts in Karachi, rest of Sindh

National

KARACHI: The Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shalwani, on Monday inaugurated the first polio vaccination campaign of the year by administering oral polio vaccine to a child, saying this year’s focus would be to vaccinate maximum number of children. “During this seven-day long drive, we would be vaccinating around 2.4 million children in Karachi and our focus is to reach maximum number of children under the age of five years so the virus could be eliminated,” Commissioner said.

