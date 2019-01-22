Sindh squads for National Badminton C’ship named

KARACHI: Sindh on Monday unveiled its squad for the 56th National Badminton Championship which will be held from January 25 to 31 at Lahore.Sindh Badminton Association (SBA) said that 58 players attended trials. Dr Syed will be the team manager.Men’s squad: Imran Ali, Maaz Ali, Fahad Abbasi, Shahood Khalid, Tariq Altaf, Shahmir Nisar, Hashim Iqbal, Ibad Ahmed; Women’s squad: Sama Asif, Sara Aftab, Iqra Rehman.