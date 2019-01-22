UK launches app for Brexit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The British government launched a phone app on Monday to allow some 3.5 million EU nationals to apply to stay after Brexit -- immediately receiving a mixed reception from immigrants increasingly concerned about their fate. Most European citizens currently living in Britain will need to apply for "settled status" or "pre-settled status", depending on how long they have been there, to continue to work and claim benefits after Brexit.
