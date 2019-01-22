close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 22, 2019

Al Baraka, PQGT collaborate

Business

January 22, 2019

KARACHI: Al Baraka Bank Pakistan (ABPL), Pakistan’s first Islamic bank, entered into an agreement with Pak Qatar General Takaful for providing Accidental Death and Cash Withdrawal Takaful to Al Baraka Shafqaat account holders.

Under this arrangement, Pak Qatar General Takaful will cover the risk of theft when Al Baraka Shafqaat Account holders withdraw cash through the counters of Al Baraka branches or ATM machines of any bank country wide. Account holders will also be covered with the accidental death benefits.

Mr. Nadeem Ajmad Khan – Deputy CEO Al Baraka Bank Pakistan and Mr. Zahid Awan – CEO Pak Qatar General Takaful Company signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Nadeem Amjad Khan, Deputy CEO of the Bank said “This agreement will reinforce ABPL’s commitment towards providing premium services to its customers. Very soon inshaAllah, Al Baraka Bank will introduce the same offer for other products as well.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business