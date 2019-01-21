Raees upsets Naseem in U21 snooker

ISLAMABAD: Raees Ali Usama surprised Muhammad Naseem Akhtar 4-1 in the pre-quarter-finals of the Jubilee Insurance National under-21 Snooker Championship at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall Sunday.

Making it to the last eight stage were Haris Tahir, Ahsan Yousaf, Sheheryar Abbas, Ali Haider, Raees Ali Usama, M Muddassir Sheikh and M Saleem.

Results: Ali Haider (Pjb) bt Abid Sajjad (Pjb) 69-26, 58-22, 25-47, 77-26, 69-21; Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Shehryar Khan (Sindh) 68-42, 41-69, 53-47, 57-04, 13-62, 71-52; Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) bt M Hamza (Pjb) 70-13 (54), 67-17, 25-57, 63-47, 38-55, 47-13; Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) bt M Naseem Akhtar (Pjb) 61-35, 31-92, 65-41, 71-21, 55-47.