Islamabad outplay Lahore in Servis Rugby

LAHORE: Islamabad Jinns outplayed Lahore Hawks by 32-0 in a crucial match of the 6th Servis Tyres Rugby league Division I here at the Pakistan Rugby Academy Ground in Lahore Cantonment.

Islamabad, the favourite team of div I, started their campaign with a beautiful try scored by Moiz in 5th minute of first half. In 10th minute Saad Arif scores another try for Jinns. In 24th minute of the match Ali Khan of Islamabad scored yet another try.

During the last moments of the first half Saad Arif scored another try of the match to see Islamabad leading by 20-0. In 2nd half of the match Saad Arif and Shoaib both scored a try each as Islamabad won the encounter 32-0.