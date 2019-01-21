close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

Masses, forces’ sacrifices for peace eulogized

Peshawar

GHALLANAI: The people of tribal districts and law enforcement agencies have paid a heavy price for the restoration of lasting peace in the erstwhile Fata and elsewhere in the country.

This was stated by Commandant Mohmand Rifles Col Imran Ali in a meeting with the journalists of Mohmand tribal district on Sunday. The newly-elected president of Mohmand Press Club Fakhr-e-Alam Mohmand led the journalists’ team.

The official said that all the educational institutions near the Pak-Afghan border areas had been opened after peace was restored and normalcy came in the region. He said that efforts were also being made to make the area a citadel of peace to promote business activities.

He said the area was being opened for the business and trade activities so the local people could earn a decent living at their doorsteps.

