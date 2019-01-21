Civil society protests against Sahiwal incident

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Members of the civil society staged a protest on Sunday against the Sahiwal incident in which the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel shot dead four people including three of a family.

The protesters, including children, were holding placards inscribed with slogans “stop the killing of innocent civilians,” “arrest the killers,” “killers of parents in front of their children have no fear of Allah,” and “don’t you have children, O shooters?”

At a rally near Peshawar Press Club, the demonstrators demanded justice for the victims and exemplary punishment for the murderers. The protesters expressed anger at the federal information minister and others who tried to hide the crime and defend the killers. They also criticised the government’s failure to provide protection to citizens.