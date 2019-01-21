close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

Man killed in head-on collision in TT Singh

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was killed and another injured when a car and a motorcycle collided head-on here on Sunday. Rajana police said victim Noor Hussain of Chak 251/GB, Uggi was going to Gojra. When he reached near Chak 182/GB, a car collided with him head-on. Noor Hussain and car driver M Zubair of Chak 316/JB (Jhang) were severely wounded. They were shifted to DHQ hospital where Noor Hussain succumbed to injuries.

