Sun Jan 20, 2019
January 20, 2019

Exports to be record-high this year

Top Story

January 20, 2019

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Saturday vowed that Pakistan’s exports will reach an all-time high this year.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the country’s economy was headed towards improvement despite difficulties.

“The current account deficit is a challenge and the government is taking emergency measures to fix it. The business community and the government can work together to overcome challenges,” he added.

Vowing to increase exports rapidly, Razak said, “We are working on a strategy to increase exports. We will take exports up to $27 billion for the current year,” he added, reports Geo News.

“December 2018 recorded better performance than December 2017,” he further said.

“We have acquired a $1 billion market from China for export of tea and rice,” Razak Dawood disclosed.

Stating that the food and agriculture group Cargill Inc had expressed interest in investing some $200 million in Pakistan, he said, “Cargill will invest in seed oil business.”

