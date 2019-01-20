Hockey team named for Pro-League

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey selectors named 18-member team for the tough and demanding FIH Pro-League starting in the first week of February with home and away matches in Argentina.

Team was named following two-day trials held at the National Stadium Lahore.

Team: Waqar (Gk), Amjad Ali (Gk) Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Rizwan Ali, Amjad Ali, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Azfar Yaqoob, Faisal Qadir, Atif Mushtaq, Ali Shan (Captain), Atiq Arshad, Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar Ali, Shan Irshad, Ali Aziz, Junaid Manzoor

Standbys: Adeel Latif, Salman Razaq, Rana Sohail, Saran Bin Qamar, Taimoor Malik, Sami Ullah, Ammad Ud Din, Akmal Hussian Manager/head coach: Saeed Khan Coaches: Rehan Butt and Danish Kaleem.