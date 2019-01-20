close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OSC
our sports correspondent
January 20, 2019

Hockey team named for Pro-League

National

OSC
our sports correspondent
January 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey selectors named 18-member team for the tough and demanding FIH Pro-League starting in the first week of February with home and away matches in Argentina.

Team was named following two-day trials held at the National Stadium Lahore.

Team: Waqar (Gk), Amjad Ali (Gk) Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Rizwan Ali, Amjad Ali, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Azfar Yaqoob, Faisal Qadir, Atif Mushtaq, Ali Shan (Captain), Atiq Arshad, Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar Ali, Shan Irshad, Ali Aziz, Junaid Manzoor

Standbys: Adeel Latif, Salman Razaq, Rana Sohail, Saran Bin Qamar, Taimoor Malik, Sami Ullah, Ammad Ud Din, Akmal Hussian Manager/head coach: Saeed Khan Coaches: Rehan Butt and Danish Kaleem.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan