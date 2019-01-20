MCI to upgrade all filtration plants

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) would upgrade all existing water filtration plants in capital city in collaboration with ‘Syali welfare trust’, which are in dilapidated condition since long.

There are total 42 filtration plants installed in different areas of capital out of theses many filtration plants are in pathetic condition which needs immediate attention of concerned formation. Talking to APP, Director Water Supply, Nasir Jamil Butt informed that only five water filtration plants were out of order while others were in working condition.

Now, the all existing plants would be taken care by ‘Syali Welfare Trust’ aiming at timely fixation of the issue to give a sigh of relief to general public after properly functioning of all plants, he added.

He said MCI has decided that outsourced water filtration plants would be get back from the contractors as they had failed to maintain them properly. Resident of sector G-9/1, Muhammad Aslam Khan said that water filtration plants have leaking taps and contaminated water due to non-cleaning of filters in their area. He said residents were facing problems in getting water for domestic use and were complaining to Capital Development Authority and MCI for replacing old filters with new one.