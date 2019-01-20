Two brothers shot dead in Islampura

LAHORE : Two brothers were gunned down and two passersby wounded in an exchange of fire between two groups in the Islampura police jurisdiction on Saturday.

The deceased brothers have been identified as Younas, 45 and Yasar, 35. The injured victims have been admitted to hospital.

Police said that Nasir, Imran and others opened indiscriminate firing on each other in broad daylight, resulting in the death of two brothers.

The bodies have been removed to morgue.

Man dies in accident: A 27-year-old man, yet to be identified, was killed and two others injured by a speeding truck at Darogawala on Saturday.

A rashly-driven truck hit the three persons. As a result, one of them died and the rest suffered injuries.

The injured were removed to hospital and the body to morgue.

Teen girl’s body found: An 18-year-old girl was found dead in an open drain in the Iqbal Town area on Saturday.

Police suspected unidentified persons might have killed the girl and dumped her body in the open drain.

The body has been removed to morgue.

road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 805 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours in which eight people have died and 916 were injured.

Out of the injured, 532 with serious injuries were shifted to the hospitals whereas 376 with minor injuries were provided the first-aid on the spot by emergency teams.

The rescue data showed that 348 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians and 424 passengers were the victims of the road accidents. The data further showed that 207 road accidents were reported in Lahore, 81 in Faisalabad and 50 in Multan.

The details also showed that 685 motorbikes, 94 auto-rickshaws, 95 motorcars, 37 vans, 11 passenger buses, 17 trucks and 88 other types of auto-vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Roof collapse: A 35-year-old man was injured when the roof of an under construction warehouse in the Sundar Industrial area collapsed on Saturday.

The injured man was identified as Khurram, son of Khalid.

He was admitted to a local hospital where the doctors said that his condition was out of danger.