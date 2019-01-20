close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
January 20, 2019

11 suspects arrested

Karachi

January 20, 2019

11 suspects arrested: The Sindh Rangers on Saturday arrested 11 suspects during raids in various parts of the city.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, personnel of the paramilitary force on a tip-off conducted a raid in the Chakiwara area of Lyari and arrested a suspect, Arif, for being involved in drug peddling.

Ikram Shahzad, Omar Farooq, Khurram Shahzad, Saleh alias Nasir, Amir Khan, Samiullah, Pervez Khan, Shahid, Adil and Obaid were apprehended in Saeedabad, Madina Colony, Saudabad and Super Highway areas. They were said to be involved in various crime cases.

