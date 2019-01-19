PN, RNO conductingThamar Al Tayyib Exercise

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Task Group comprising Pakistan Navy Ship Shah Jahan, Pakistan Navy submarine Saad, two Fast Attack Craft (Missile), including PNS Quwwat and PNS Azmat and a Maritime Patrol Aircraft visited Oman to participate in the 9th Thamar Al Tayyib Exercise. The Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) have been conducting Exercise Thamar Al Tayyib biennially since 2002. The exercise is undertaken to enhance collaborative efforts towards maritime security with the ultimate aim of promoting peace in the region.

The exercise is held in Pakistani and Omani waters on alternate basis. In continuation to this bilateral arrangement, 9th Thamar Al Hamar Al Tayyib Exercise was held in Omani waters.

The exercise included joint planning and coordination in harbour followed by execution of the planned serials at sea, which included Maritime Security, Anti-Air and Anti-Surface exercises. The exercise was witnessed by senior officials from both navies. Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq, Commander Karachi, represented the Pakistan Navy. Apart from professional interactions, the Pakistan Navy ship also hosted a reception onboard which was attended by a large gathering of diplomats, government and military officials, officers from the Sultan Armed Forces and distinguished guests from local and Pakistani community.