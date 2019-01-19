Faisalabad-Gwadar rail track upgrading demanded

FAISALABAD: Upgradation of railway track from Faisalabad to Gwadar is imperative to run maximum cargo and passenger trains to ensure speedy transportation of exportable surplus from the first special economic zone (SEZ) established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at M-3 industrial Estate.

Chairing a meeting of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Standing Committee on Railway here on Friday, chairman Mirza Hadiyat Ullah said that after the sale of 90 per cent land in M3 Industrial Estate, Allama Iqbal Industrial city - sprawling over 3,000 acres land - is also being developed. The Punjab government has also sanctioned funds for the purchase of private land for this proposed industrial estate.

He said that Faisalabad will emerge as the main industrial hub of the country. “In this connection rehabilitation and upgradation of the existing railway track is vital.” He stressed that in the first phase, the track between Faisalabad-Lahore, Khanewal, Wazirabad and Sargodha sections should be upgraded and be made double to run the high-speed trains without any interruption.

This track could also be further expanded to link Faisalabad with other major business cities of the country in the later phase. He said Faisalabad was a blessed city in terms of motorways which pass on its right and left. However, for the transportation of luggage, the train is the most efficien and cheapest mode of communication.