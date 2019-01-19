Over 10.4mln bales reach ginneries

MULTAN: Over 10.4 million bales of seed cotton reached ginneries across Pakistan till January 15, 2019, registering a shortfall of 7.74 percent, as compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to a report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued on Friday, ginning factories in Punjab have received 6.3 million bales, compared to 7.0 million in the corresponding period last year.

Factories in Sindh have received over 4.1 million bales, 2.66 percent less compared to the previous year.

Trading corporation of Pakistan (TCP) did not purchase cotton in 2018-19, it was stated.

The PCGA data showed that ginning factories received over 1.1 million bales from Rahim Yar Khan, over 900,000 bales each from Bahawalpur and Bahawalnager, over 500,000 from Khanewal, over 400,000 from DG Khan, Rajanpur, and Vehari, over 300,000 from Muzaffargarh, over 200,000 from Layyah, Sahiwal, and Multan, and over 100,000 cotton bales from Lodhran and Mianwali in Punjab.

Also, over 1.2 million bales of cotton seed were bought from Sanghar district of Sindh, over 600,000 from Sukkur, over 300,000 from Nawab Shah, Noshehro Feroz and Khairpur, over 200,000 from Hyderabad, whereas over 100,000 cotton bales reached ginning factories from Jamshoro. The report added that over 1.6 millions cotton bales were still unsold.