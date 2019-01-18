close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 18, 2019

Emirates to cut operations in Pakistan for 2019

National

January 18, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Emirates Airlines has announced a drastic cut in flights to Pakistan for 2019, says a press release on Thursday.

The operational adjustment is aimed at meeting global demands for travelers for the year. Reportedly, the following schedule will apply for all operations in Pakistan.

Dubai-Sialkot: Emirates has also suspended its daily service for the city-flydubai will continue service.

Dubai-Peshawar: Flights will be reduced to 3 per week from 5.

Dubai-Multan: Flydubai will serve the destination as present.

Dubai-Lahore: Flights will be cut down to 9 from 10 in a week.

Dubai-Karachi: Flights will be reduced from 35 to 23 per week.

Dubai-Islamabad: Flights will be cut to 7 per week from 11.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan