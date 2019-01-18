close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
January 18, 2019

Children Literature Festival begins tomorrow

Islamabad: National Book Foundation (NBF) in collaboration with Kindle Foundation and Shifa International will arrange Islamabad Children Literature Festival at Aiwan-i-Quaid, F-9 Park from January 19 (Saturday). An official of NBF told APP that the two-day festival will continue from 10 am to 4 pm during Saturday and Sunday and will feature a number of colourful book related activities for the children. This festival will serve as catalyst towards mental nourishment of the children and will help promote extra-curricular activities among them.

