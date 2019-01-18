Children Literature Festival begins tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: National Book Foundation (NBF) in collaboration with Kindle Foundation and Shifa International will arrange Islamabad Children Literature Festival at Aiwan-i-Quaid, F-9 Park from January 19 (Saturday). An official of NBF told APP that the two-day festival will continue from 10 am to 4 pm during Saturday and Sunday and will feature a number of colourful book related activities for the children. This festival will serve as catalyst towards mental nourishment of the children and will help promote extra-curricular activities among them.
Islamabad: National Book Foundation (NBF) in collaboration with Kindle Foundation and Shifa International will arrange Islamabad Children Literature Festival at Aiwan-i-Quaid, F-9 Park from January 19 (Saturday). An official of NBF told APP that the two-day festival will continue from 10 am to 4 pm during Saturday and Sunday and will feature a number of colourful book related activities for the children. This festival will serve as catalyst towards mental nourishment of the children and will help promote extra-curricular activities among them.