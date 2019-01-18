OPF gives Rs30m scholarships to expats’ children

Islamabad : The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation under this scholarship program has distributed an amount of more than Rs30 million among the talented children of Pakistani expatriates.

Last year, Rs2,789,850 was distributed among 65 children, whereas, until now this year, OPF has distributed Rs1,812,376 among 32 children of overseas Pakistanis.

The objective of this programme is to provide financial assistance to the talented children of Overseas Pakistanis studying within Pakistan in order to help them pursue a quality education, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari during the cheque distribution ceremony here on Wednesday.

He appreciated OPF for going an extra mile to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and their families and said that the ambit of this scholarship program will be enhanced in the future.

Bukhari expressed his firm resolve to provide maximum facilities to Pakistani expatriates and their dependents in all walks of life.

He concluded by congratulating all the scholarship holders and advised them to focus attention on their studies.

Managing Director OPF Dr Amer Sheikh said the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation is playing a major role in providing quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis and the general public.

He added that in order to cater to the educational needs of the children of overseas Pakistanis, OPF has established twenty-four (24) educational institutions across the length and breadth of Pakistan, including AJ&K.