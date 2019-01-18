COMSATS University gets high int'l ranking

Islamabad: The COMSATS University Islamabad was ranked 137 in the Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Ranking, 2019.

Rector of the CUI Prof Raheel Qamar congratulated all university family for the achievement and said THE Emerging Economies University Rankings again declared his university as the top-ranking research higher education institution of the country.

"The trend also speaks highly of the quality of higher education being imparted and research being carried out across its campuses," he said.

The Times Higher Education Emerging Economies Rankings 2019 includes only institutions in countries classified by Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Index as “advanced emerging”, “Secondary emerging” or “Frontier” economies.