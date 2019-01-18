close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

Farmers callon PA speaker

Lahore

A delegation of Kissan Board Pakistan headed by President Ch Nisar Ahmad and former Bishop of Lahore Alexander John separately called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi here today. Farmers’ delegation exchanged views with the speaker regarding problems faced by them and pointed out miserable conditions of the potatoes farmers. Ch Nisar said that neither the sugar mills are buying sugarcane at government rate nor they are making payments timely.

