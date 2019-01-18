tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A welfare association donated Rs 421,000 to the dams fund. A four-member delegation of the association met Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and handed over a cheque to him. The delegation was led by senior vice president of the association MB Shahid. The chief justice appreciated the collection of funds by the association and urged other NGOs to follow the suit.
