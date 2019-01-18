PTI’s laudable efforts

The foreign policy adopted by the PTI-led government is laudable. The US and Russia have appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process as well as in the war on terror. The recent request from US President Donald Trump to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assurance and efforts for peace process shows that Pakistan has actively demonstrated its diplomatic outreach for making the negotiation process successful. Besides this, the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor; the foreign minister’s recent tour to Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia; and peace efforts for Afghanistan have painted a positive image of Pakistan globally.

A sound and sane foreign policy carried out by the PTI government has not just helped unfold a new chapter of a peaceful Pakistan, but also dispelled all the unfair and disingenuous labels tagged on it. Now Pakistan is being viewed as a broker, mediator, facilitator and ambassador of world peace. Pakistan should strive to maintain and reinforce its foreign policy and keep playing its role in sustaining peace.

Zahid Ali Zohri ( Nagar )