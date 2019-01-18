close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
January 18, 2019

Culture talks

Newspost

January 18, 2019

This refers to the editorial ‘Custodians of culture’ (January 17). It was a bold and candid editorial. Practices like imposing a dress code for girls only depict a predisposed mindset. Have the people who are behind such decisions ever pondered over the reasons of moral putridity of our society?

Are all social issues linked to Valentine’s Day celebrations? Instead of imposing their ill-thought-out policies, universities and educational institutions must take lead to teach students the value of love and compassion for the country and fellow citizens. These institutions should also ensure that values like respect for the elderly, truthfulness, honesty and discipline are fully entrenched in young minds.

Dr Najeeb A Khan ( Islamabad )

