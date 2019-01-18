Focus on your work

While the ruling party and its opponents are engaged in a war of verbal abuses; thefts, street crimes and bank robberies, and outbreak of life-threatening diseases are on the rise. Criminals seem to have a free hand, while politicians are busy with their petty politics. The citizens feel unsafe and insecure at their homes and find it hard to earn a respectable living. Politicians need to realise that without peace, there can’t be foreign investment and, without investment, there cannot be robust economy and prosperity. The norms of democracy and demands of national interest require that our politicians must rise above their personal interests and move forward as a nation to protect and safeguard interests of the state and citizens.

Raja Shafaatullah ( Islamabad )