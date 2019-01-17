Training for medical professionals today

Islamabad : Dr. Shahid Abbas, President Pakistan Allergy Asthma & Immunology Society (PAAIS) has announced that training of medical professionals at 13 centres will be conducted today (Thursday), says a press release.

He further disclosed that a MoU to this effect was recently signed by PAAIS and AACI with COMSATS to start tele medicines Allergy Clinic to create awareness in general public and medical professionals in diagnosis and treatment of allergic diseases.

Under this MoU, COMSATS was to provide facilities of telemedicines including software, cameras and microphones are already installed in Allergy Asthma Centre Islamabad.

He said that initially this project will be limited to 13 centres of COMSATS and will be expanded to more centres in future. There will be sessions of lectures and hands-on training workshops of medical professionals. There will also be sessions of creating awareness in general public about allergic diseases which are affecting about 50% of population of the country.

There will be weekly Telemedicine Allergy Clinic where Dr. Shahid Abbas will be personally supervising the allergy clinics in all the 13 centers on latest audio/visual equipment of COMSATS.

During the training, introductory lectures will provide basic introduction to medical professional about allergic diseases. First lecture will be delivered today (Thursday, January 17) and the next one on January 24. While hands-on training workshop will be conducted by telemedicine about skin prick testing, interpretation of the tests, diagnosis and treatment of allergic diseases and Diagnosis and treatment of Anaphylaxis, skin prick test kits will be provided at nominal charges to these centres. Dr. Shahid will be responsible for all these trainings and managing Telemedicines Allergy Clinics.