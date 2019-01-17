PHRC asked to report its key issues

Islamabad : The Minister of National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani Wednesday directed the Pakistan Health Research Council (PHRC) to prepare a comprehensive plan to address all major issues of the Council. The plan is required to have been completed within 15 days.

During a visit to PHRC, Kiani emphasised the importance of health research and expressed the desire to make the organisation more productive and dynamic. He assured that he would invite international donors for funding to promote health research in Pakistan.

Earlier on, the Additional Secretary of the Ministry Dr. Iqbal Hussain Durrani briefed the Minister about the functions and working of the Council. PHRC is a premier national health research organization that has conducted landmark national surveys in the past including the first-ever National Health Survey of the Pakistan in 1998.

The Council was constituted with the mandate to organise, coordinate and promote scientific research in various disciplines of medical sciences and public health. Another function of PHRC is to establish the scientific liaison with other national and international organisations connected with scientific activities of the Council. Moreover, it can also advise the federal and provincial government on matters related to health research.