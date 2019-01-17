close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Youth killed in police custody

National

MULTAN: A 27-year-old youth was allegedly killed by the torture of Qadirpur Rawan police on Wednesday, claimed the family sources.

City Police Officer Imran Mehmood has taken notice into the police violence. He ordered registering a case and arrest of Qadirpur Rawan SHO Falak Sher Pahor and investigation officer trainee ASI Naveed Irfan. Police arrested youth Imran from his house on Tuesday midnight without the arrest warrants.

Qadirpur Rawan police said that trainee ASI Naveed Irfan arrested Imran on the charge of theft. He told this scribe that accused was suffering from asthma and died during the investigation.

Police have arrested the SHO and ASI on the orders of CPO Imran Mehmood and started the investigation into the custodial death.

