Punjab govt okays uplift plan worth Rs972 m

LAHORE: Punjab government approved development scheme of urban development sector with an estimated cost of Rs972 million. The scheme was approved in the Special meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided by Planning and Development Board Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani. All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development scheme included: Construction of four sewage treatment plants and required sewerage lines under Phase-I (Rawal Lake and its surroundings including the catchment area, 36% GoPb share) at the cost of Rs972 million.