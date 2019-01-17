close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
January 17, 2019

Pakistan off to winning start in Asian Jr Squash

Sports

January 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Chinese Taipei and Sri Lanka teams on the opening day of 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship that kicked off Wednesday at Pattaya (Thailand).

According to reports reaching here Pakistan outplayed Chinese Taipei 3-0 and also outplayed Sri Lanka easily with an identical margin. Pakistan next plays Korea and India on Thursday.Results: Pakistan beat Chinese Taipei 3-0: Farhan Hashmi (Pak) bt Huang Liang 11-3, 11-2, 11-4; Abbas Zeb (Pak) bt Chenwun-Lin 11-2, 11-7, 11-0; Haris Qasim (Pak) bt Cho Ching (CTP) 11-3, 11-2, 11-1.Pakistan outplayed Sri Lanka 3-0: Abbas Zeb bt Tuwin Osanda 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Haris Qasim bt Druvinka Manura 11-5, 11-3, 11-4; Hamza Khan bt Hashen Demantah 11-3, 11-9, 11-6.

