Thu Jan 17, 2019
Front door diplomacy going on: Bilawal

Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
January 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Pakistan people’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said there is no need to backdoor diplomacy when the front door diplomacy is going on.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded to a query of journalists in a press talk at the Parliament House on Wednesday who asked if the meeting of the President PPP South Punjab Syed Ahmed Mehmood with the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, was a part of the backdoor diplomacy.

The chairman PPP responded that there is no need of backdoor diplomacy when the front door diplomacy is going on. Another journalist asked that the government members are saying that the opposition alliance will fracture soon, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari replied: “They are here and we are also here, so let’s see.”

