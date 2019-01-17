Married woman commits ‘suicide’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A married woman of Malkhan Wala Wednesday committed ‘suicide’ over a domestic issue in Peoples Colony-Extension-2. Shangol Amber shot herself dead with a firearm. She got married with Bilal Ahmad some eight months ago. Her mother Zahida Bibi and other family members refused to take any action against anyone.
