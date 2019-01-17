Punjab Assembly adjourned on MPA’s death in House

LAHORE: MPA Malik Mazhar Abbas Raan passed away on Wednesday. He was 65. Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned politicians hailing from Multan, had suffered a severe heart attack during a PA session on Tuesday. He was removed to hospital where he could not survive.

PA session was adjourned till Thursday 11:30am (today) after Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja on the point of order requested the panel of chairman to adjourn the House until Mazhar Abbas was laid to rest.

Basharat Raja said Mazhar Abbas had been member of the House for more than two decades. He said Mazhar was a real gentleman. He said the House would always miss him. He said Fateha for the departed soul would also be offered in the PA session. He said the opposition leader was also informed about the death of the MPA and he also requested for adjourning the session.

On the point of order, Malik Nadeem Kamran from the opposition benches said that opposition leader was sitting in his chamber and he was informed about the death of Mazhar Abbas. He said the House would always miss a nice colleague. He said Mazhar was present in the House on Tuesday when he suffered heart attack which showed his commitment with the House. He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.