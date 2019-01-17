Another rain spell from Sunday, indicates PMD

Islamabad: The weather experts have indicated chances of another rain spell in different parts of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country from Sunday to Tuesday which will increase the intensity of persisting cold wave.

Talking to APP, Senior Meteorologist, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Rashid Bilal said, PMD will issue the advisory of upcoming rain spell if the rain spell will be above normal. PMD do not issue early advisories for the rain spells of light intensity and short period.

Rashid Bilal said the fall in temperatures up to -1 celsius degree in Islamabad and -15 or -16 C in the northern areas is not unusual. Normally temperatures especially night ones fall significantly during the last week of December till mid of January and this period is considered as the coldest period of the season.

However, Rashid Bilal said, the day temperatures will slightly increase during the months of February and March. According to PMD, mainly cold and dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Shallow foggy conditions are expected at a few places in south Punjab and upper Sindh during the period. The minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Skardu -14 C, Astore -12 C, Gupis -9 C, Bagrote -8 C, Kalam -6 C, Hunza, Drosh -4 C, Maalmjabba, Dir -3 C, Parachinar, Chillas, Chitral, Gilgit, Murree, Rawalakot -2 C, Mirkhani -1C.