Thu Jan 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Man dies, four injured as water tanker runs into shops

Karachi

A man died and four others were injured when a speedy water tanker dashed into shops in Orangi Town on Wednesday. Pakistan Bazaar SHO Majid Korai said the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Sheraz alias Munna, and the injured, Qayyum Rafiq, Rahim Buksh, Kamal and Rahim, were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospial for medical treatment.

