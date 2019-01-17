TCS, 1LINK collaborate

KARACHI: TCS has collaborated with 1LINK to introduce the service of collecting bill payments at their 900 plus TCS express centres and at the doorsteps of their customers, a statement said on Wednesday.

In this regard, a signing ceremony was held at 1LINK head office in Karachi.

As per the agreement, TCS will assume the role of bill initiator, whereas 1LINK will be leveraging its bill payment service.

With the arrangement in place, now customers will

have increased access points of paying their bills, it

added.

The two options of bill payment included over the counter payments by walk-in customers at any of the 900 plus TCS express centres or via TCS delivery agents, who are equipped with handheld devices that may be used to accept payments at the doorsteps of customers.