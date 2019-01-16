CDA endorses QAU claim over 1709 acres

Islamabad : After reconciling the record between Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU)and Capital Development Authority (CDA), it was concluded that QAU was allotted 1709 acres, 4 kenals and 12 marlas of land.

This was decided in a meeting held at the University Syndicate Room here Tuesday with Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, QAU, in the chair. Other participants included Academic Staff Association representatives headed by Dr Aqeel Bukhari, President ASA, Bakht Rahman, Project Director, QAU, Noor Akhmat, Estate Management-II, CDA, Mohammad Awais Khan, ICT, Administration Tehsildar, CDA, and Ashfaq Khan, Estate Officer, QAU.

According to minutes of the meeting issued here Tuesday by Ghulam Shabbir, Director (E.M-2), CDA, Noor Akhmat from CDA informed the participants that “in 1976, a piece of land measuring 1709 acres, 4 kenals and 12 marlas was allotted to QAU. He said that “in 1988, CDA reduced the allotment to 1445.10 kenals but in 1999, the original 1709 acres was restored on payment of the balance amount by QAU.” The minutes further said “Thus the University has made full payment of 1709 acres, 04 kenals and 12 marlas to CDA.” Furthermore, it continued, the University has also paid Annual Ground Rent (AGR) for 1709 acres, 4 kenals and 12 marlas upto the year 2001, while the AGR for period from 2001 to 2018 is still outstanding.

Talking to ‘The News’, Murtaza Noor, Secretary-General of QAU Alumni Association, said that now that the position and standing of QAU and Joint Action Committee of the University has been vindicated, it is the duty of the civic body as well as the Federal Government to hand over the complete area measuring 1709 acres, 4 kenals and 12 marlas to QAU. He said that when QAU Housing Scheme meant for teachers and employees was relocated from the Campus area to G-14/4 on the plea that no private use of QAU land can be allowed, even to university staff, how then University land can be given to private people having nothing to do with QAU.

In the meantime JAC in a meeting the other day observed that QAU land grabbing issue was a test case for the commitment of PTI government of Prime Minister Imran Khan who last year had supported the drive against encroachers at QAU land.

The meeting also resolved unanimously that anti-Illegal occupation movement will continue till the last inch of the encroached land is physicality restored to the university according to scientifically done demarcation of land by Survey of Pakistan in its report prepared in 2017. The meeting asked the concerned government departments to fulfil their responsibility of handing over possession of complete parcel of 1709 acres of land for which it received full payment years ago.

JAC discussed comprehensive strategy including publication of position paper on QAU land issue. It was also decided that JAC will adopt all other measures to help the university reclaim it prized land and consolidate its possession with necessary marking and erection of boundary wall to allow students to live peacefully and enjoy Campus life.

Earlier, Wajiha Ikram, the Parliamentary Secretary for Education, had assured a team of JAC that met her in office her full support for QAU. She said that the Prime Minister is against illegal occupations wherever these are. She hoped that QAU will get its whole territory back sooner than later.