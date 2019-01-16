PSL tickets available online

LAHORE: Sharjah will host a total of eight HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) games; the historic venue with the record for staging most One-Day-Internationals (236) will be the centre stage for the HBL PSL matches for the fourth successive year since the inception of the league in 2016, says a PCB release.

HBL PSL 2019 arrives at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on February 20 with a match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans at 8pm UAE time. Sharjah crowd favourites Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings on February 21 at the same time followed by a double-header on February 22.

In the first match on a bumper HBL PSL Friday (3:30 pm UAE time), Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars while in the second match of the day defending champions Islamabad United play Peshawar Zalmi. Another double-header is scheduled for February 23, Quetta Gladiators face Lahore Qalandars while Islamabad United clash with Karachi Kings.

February 24 will see the third and final double-header at Sharjah for PSL 2019 season. Peshawar Zalmi play Multan Sultans followed by a clash between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

Then the PSL comes to the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi for the first time with a total of four matches scheduled at the venue on March 4 and 5.

On March 4, in the opening match at the venue, Quetta Gladiators take on Peshawar Zalmi, the two teams have played some nail-biting games in their PSL history and the Abu Dhabi cricket fans have a lot to look forward to when they take the field.

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans play the night match (8pm UAE time) the same day followed by Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United matches on March 5.

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers’s decision to return to Lahore for the PSL’s fourth edition has been welcomed by his former international colleagues.

De Villiers’s long-time team-mate JP Duminy hoped his former captain will enjoy Lahore as the public sentiment and passion for the game has increased substantially since South Africa last toured in 2007. “I am delighted that AB has decided to play Qalandars’ back-to-back matches at the Gaddafi Stadium. I am sure when he takes the field, he will be amazed to see the electric atmosphere, passion and excitement in the crowds,” said Duminy.