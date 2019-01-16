Bail granted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted bail to two persons in a case of taking out an anti-judiciary rally in Kasur. Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan contended in their petitions that the police had lodged a case against them under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. They said Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had forgiven them but the police kept them behind the bars.
