Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Bail granted

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted bail to two persons in a case of taking out an anti-judiciary rally in Kasur. Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan contended in their petitions that the police had lodged a case against them under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. They said Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had forgiven them but the police kept them behind the bars.

