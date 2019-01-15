Three dead in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Three people died in separate incidents in the district on Monday.A man died and his brother was injured by a mudslide in Ichrian area.

Taleem Shah and his brother Izzat Shah were digging a hill for construction when a mudslide fell on them.The locals rushed to the scene and pulled both brothers after digging but Izzat Shah was already dead by then.

Taleem Shah was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where his condition was stated to be critical. Also in the day, Mohammad Suhail was killed over a land dispute in Cher area. The victim was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

In Garhi Habibullah, one Maulana Shahid Younas suffocated to death in a hotel room. According to the hotel management, Yousaf had lit heater in the room, which caused suffocation that claimed his life.

College for girls completed: Yet another degree college for girls in the district is going to begin classes in the current academic session after the Communications and Works Department handed over the newly constructed building to the KP Higher Education Department after a delay of five years on Monday.

“The handing and taking over of the college building was delayed for almost five years but we finally succeeded to give it to the department concerned. The staff would be hired soon to start classes,” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati told reporters here.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had sanctioned Jabba Girls Degree College a decade ago and construction of its building was almost completed some five years ago but it couldn’t be handed over to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education authorities since then.

Babar Saleem Swati summoned the department concerned officials and contractor to the college where handing and taking over of the building was done. “Now our government will start appointing staff and classes would start from this session,” said Swati. “Over 800 girls would receive education here,” said Swati.