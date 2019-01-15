NCHR aims at making ICT model city for child safety & protection

Islamabad: Almost 130 police officers from 22 police stations located in four zones of Islamabad took part in training workshop on child rights organised by National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) in collaboration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

The workshop that concluded on Monday focused on good values of human rights in policing, United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child, laws effecting child and human rights sensitive techniques etc

Member NCHR Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique while concluding the four-day training program said that the major objective of the training was to make the state’s response more effective in the cases related to the children.

He further added that NCHR aims at making ICT a model city in terms of child protection and child safety. He further informed that a series of trainings has been planned with ICTP which would be conducted in coming months. He further added that next series of training will take place after a month with the special focus on the junior police officer like constables and head constables.

Almost 130 police officers took part in the training program mainly conducted by child rights experts like Sadia Hussain and Iqbal Detho from Save the Children, Valerie Khan from Group Development Pakistan, Tahir Khilji from Vision, Dr. Fakhar from SPARC and Manizeh and Atiq from Sahil. The experts helped NCHR in developing the training module and delivering the trainings.

The Training Programme was formally launched by Minister of State for Interior Sheryar Afridi and Inspector General of Police Amer Zulfiqar Khan at CPO couple of weeks ago.